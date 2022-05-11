Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

