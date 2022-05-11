Barclays Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $5.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

