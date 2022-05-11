Barclays Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

CWB stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.10. 106,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,476. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.79 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.16.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

