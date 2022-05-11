Barclays Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $3.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.
BLUE opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.