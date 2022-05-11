Barclays Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $3.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

BLUE opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

