Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €112.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €112.00 ($117.89) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.38 ($109.87).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.21 ($82.33) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.18 and its 200-day moving average is €86.42.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

