BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,869. BBQ has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Get BBQ alerts:

In related news, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.