BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,307,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $641,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

BCE stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

