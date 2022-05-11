BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BCE stock opened at C$68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.14. BCE has a twelve month low of C$58.62 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 118.60%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

