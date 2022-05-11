BeatzCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,648.24 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $81,648.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

