Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Beauty Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 195,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

