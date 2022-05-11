Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 215,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,766. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.