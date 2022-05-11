BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.84 and last traded at $129.49. 6,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

