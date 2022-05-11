Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 5.48% of Sage Therapeutics worth $137,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

