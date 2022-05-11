Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,278 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $226,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. 7,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,929. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.16 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

