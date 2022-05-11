Bellevue Group AG Has $183.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Arvinas makes up 1.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $183,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of ARVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. 17,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

