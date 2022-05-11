Bellevue Group AG Has $42.14 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $42,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.77. 17,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,243. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.44 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.27.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.