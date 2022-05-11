Bellevue Group AG Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $96,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.44 and a 200-day moving average of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

