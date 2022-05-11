Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.95% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $74,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,240,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. 6,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

