Bellevue Group AG Sells 160 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $114,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $254.27. 16,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

