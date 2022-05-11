Bellevue Group AG Sells 494,535 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,535 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. 64,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,439. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

