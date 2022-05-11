Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 1,891,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,487. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.