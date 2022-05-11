Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,772. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

