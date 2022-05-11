Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,772. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Earnings History for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.