Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Berry by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

