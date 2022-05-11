Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 1,256,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,468. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

