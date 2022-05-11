Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 10.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.06. 146,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,662,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.