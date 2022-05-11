Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.14

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $524.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

