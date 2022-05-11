Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.14

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $524.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
