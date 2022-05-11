Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.98. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

BIG traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,072. The firm has a market cap of $883.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 21.5% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 24.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

