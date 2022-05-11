Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 9,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,179,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $884.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $8,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

