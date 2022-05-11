Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Bill.com worth $204,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded down $9.79 on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

