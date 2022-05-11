BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.46 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $216.29 million and approximately $53.46 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.92 or 0.00341721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00223058 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001470 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

