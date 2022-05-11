BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 23.4%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

