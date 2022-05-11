BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,608. The company has a market cap of $481.99 million, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.