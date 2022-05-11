BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $5.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BNTX opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioNTech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

