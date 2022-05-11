BioPassport Token Hits Market Cap of $32.57 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

