BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 11,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
