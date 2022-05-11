Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $65,841.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.14 or 0.00090585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,050.63 or 0.99949382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00106666 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

