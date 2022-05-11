Bitcashpay Price Reaches $0.0006 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,699.42 or 1.00110884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

BCP is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

