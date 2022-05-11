Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004953 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00280232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00066390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.