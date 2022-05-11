Bitcoin SV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $327.81 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $327.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $55.55 or 0.00185678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,918.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.20 or 0.00705933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,056,227 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

