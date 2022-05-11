Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.19. Approximately 149,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,177,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.29.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

