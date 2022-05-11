BitSend 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $56,208.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00226802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00422108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,174,592 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

