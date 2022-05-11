BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.99

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 382524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Citigroup started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.