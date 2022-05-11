Black Diamond Group Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

BDI opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,262 shares in the company, valued at C$545,679. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

