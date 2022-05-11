BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

