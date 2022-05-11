BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.