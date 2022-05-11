BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

