BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
