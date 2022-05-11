BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

