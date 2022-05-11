BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

