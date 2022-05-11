BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
