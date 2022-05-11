BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:FRA Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

