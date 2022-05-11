BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 18.82. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 15.54 and a 52 week high of 29.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period.

