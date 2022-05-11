BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.