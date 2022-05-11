BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.21.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.